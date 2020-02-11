Date: March 18, 1978
Card:
Championship(s): Vacant Rajadamnern Stadium Championship
Venue:
Location: Tokyo, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Mongsawan Ruk Changmai vs. Toshio Fujiwara
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Feb 11, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: March 18, 1978
Card:
Championship(s): Vacant Rajadamnern Stadium Championship
Venue:
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
January 29, 2020
February 6, 2020
January 15, 2020