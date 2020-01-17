UFC 246: Cerrone vs. McGregor Picks

Welterweight Bout: Conor McGregor (21-4) vs. Donald Cerrone (36-13)

Luke Irwin: Goddamn, do I love Cerrone, but this is an absolutely horrible matchup for him. His way to victory is on the ground, even on his back, but he’s going to stand and trade with McGregor to disastrous results. Cerrone’s already a little chinny, and his technical boxing isn’t nearly good enough to avoid that lunchbox left that’s coming in. McGregor via R1 KO.

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Holly Holm (12-5) vs. Raquel Pennington (10-7)

Luke: In February 2015, Holm made her UFC debut in an underwhelming effort against Pennington, winning a boring split-decision. Fighters tend to keep their guard up a little more in their UFC debuts, so it’s not really that surprising. Holm would be world champion soon after. Rocky, meanwhile, reeled off four wins in a row before walking into the buzzsaw that is Amanda Nunes. Aside from a loss to Jessica Andrade, which she avenged, she has the most trouble against tall, long strikers. Holm, Nunes, de Randamie. I don’t think Holm finishes her, but I think she puts on a better performance and Pennington won’t have a ton for her. Holm via UD.

Heavyweight Bout: Aleksei Oleinik (57-13) vs. Maurice Greene (8-3)

Luke: Aleksei, you don’t come to Las Vegas and beat a man like Moe Greene, like THAT! The book on Oleinik is pretty thin. He’s a grappler by trade that can be put out by a hard-hitting heavyweight. Greene, however, also fancies himself a grappler. If Greene sticks to his striking, he can take this, but I don’t think he hits hard enough to deter Oleinik. Oleinik via R1 Submission.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Alexa Grasso (11-3) vs. Claudia Gadelha (17-4)

Luke: It is downright stunning that these two haven’t faced each other before. It really seems like they should have bumped into each other at some point. Regardless, these are not the most dynamic fighters on the planet. One combined finish in over five years. So this is going to the distance, and in that respect, Gadelha has the strength to tie Grasso down for fifteen minutes. Gadelha via UD.

Lightweight Bout: Anthony Pettis (22-9) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (16-2)

Luke: Back-to-back wins over Rustam Khabilov and Mairbek Taisumov merit this step up against one of the biggest names in the UFC. Ferreira is a hard favorite, here, and it’s hard to dispute. The starching of Wonderboy was a highlight-reel moment, but let’s not forget, he was getting his ass handed to him on a plate by Thompson before landing that Hail Mary shot. Pettis is solidly in gatekeeper status, and I think Diego is up to the task, here. Ferreira via UD.