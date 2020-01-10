Top Rank on ESPN: Hart vs. Smith Picks

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jesse Hart (26-2) vs. Joe Smith Jr. (24-3)

Luke Irwin: Bernard Hopkins was a mentor to Hart, who desperately wants to avenge his idol’s humiliating final bout, in which he was knocked literally out of the ring by Smith. 2016 might as well be twenty years ago for Smith, who has looked pretty damned listless since that monumental win. Hart, meanwhile, has looked great, taking Gilberto Ramirez to the absolute limit and dominating Sullivan Barrera, whom routed Smith in their bout. Hart via R10 TKO.

Lightweight Bout: Hector Garcia (14-7-3) vs. Joseph Adorno (14-0)

Luke: Nice showcase here for the 20-year old Adorno. Adorno via R5 KO.

Super Middleweight Bout: Chris Thomas (13-1-1) vs. Samir dos Santos Barbosa (37-16-3)

Luke: Thomas via UD.