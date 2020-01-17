Select Page

Top Rank on ESPN: Alvarez vs. Seals Picks
Vacant WBC Continental Americas Light Heavyweight Championship: Eleider Alvarez (24-1) vs. Michael Seals (24-2)

Luke Irwin: Just a tune-up fight after Alvarez’s rematch loss to Sergey Kovalev to get him back into the title picture. Alvarez via R5 KO.

Lightweight Bout: Felix Verdejo (25-1) vs. Manuel Rey Rojas (18-3)

Luke: After suffering a shocking TKO loss despite being up on the cards against Antonio Lozada, the full rebuild for Verdejo is on, and it’s rolling through Rojas, who hasn’t defeated a winning fighter since 2017. Verdejo via R4 TKO.

Featherweight Bout: Adeilson Dos Santos (19-7) vs. Christopher Diaz (24-2)

Luke: Dos Santos has dropped four straight to up-and-comers. He is what he is at this point. Diaz via UD.

