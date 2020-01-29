The Betting Window for January 31-February 2

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can be wealthy and influential enough to take part in the most half-assed, sloppy murder coverup of the decade or more!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Ilunga Makabu -170 over Michal Cieslak ($5)

Ruben Villa -2250 over Alexei Collado ($30)

Yordenis Ugas -2500 over Mike Dallas Jr. ($40)

Michel Rivera -1850 over Fidel Maldonado Jr. ($20)

Jose Miguel Borrego -975 over Jimmy Williams ($5)

Rivera is a 21-year old phenom that is demolishing his opposition. Maldonado is still just 28 and a very, very solid test in his own right. It’s a definite step up for Rivera, but I think he’s up to the task after a little bit of back-and-forth.

Dallas’s last four wins have come over boxers with a combined 19-75-7 record. Oof.

Last Week: $ +12.91

Year To Date: $ +18.72

-All lines courtesy of Bovada and 5Dimes at time of wager.

