The Betting Window for January 24-26

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can purchase paperbacks to cut in half and show off your advanced tastes to Twitter for attention!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Cristiane Justino -400 over Julia Budd ($30)

Sara McMann -155 over Lina Lansberg ($20)

Danny Garcia -1600 over Ivan Redkach ($30)

Rafael Dos Anjos -260 over Michael Chiesa ($10)

Stephen Fulton -1600 over Arnold Khegai ($10)

European male strikers have enough trouble with American wrestlers because of the lack of an amateur wrestling pathway in Europe, so just imagine how deep that gap is for female strikers from Europe against an Olympic medalist wrestler from the States. McMann is going to hold her down with ease and ugly it up.

Budd hasn’t lost a fight in over eight years since she lost by submission to an up-and-comer named Ronda Rousey. Immovable object, meet an unstoppable force named Cyborg.

Last Week: $ -3.63

Year To Date: $ 5.81

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.