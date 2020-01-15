The Betting Window for January 17-19

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can run your unbelievably lame parody account right into the ground over one bizarre tweet during the debates!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Conor McGregor -325 over Donald Cerrone ($30)

Holly Holm -140 over Raquel Pennington ($10)

Roxanne Modafferi +600 over Maycee Barber ($5)

Julian Williams -2250 over Jeison Rosario ($50)

Claudia Gadelha -120 over Alexa Grasso ($5)

I’m probably picking Barber over Roxy, but no female fighter not named Nunes or Cyborg should be a -1000 favorite. ESPECIALLY over someone as crafty as Roxy. That’s an absurd line.

Goddamn, do I love Cerrone, but this is an absolutely horrible matchup for him. His way to victory is on the ground, even on his back, but he’s going to stand and trade with McGregor to disasterous results. Cerrone’s already a little chinny, and his technical boxing isn’t nearly good enough to avoid that lunchbox left that’s coming in. McGregor via R1 KO.

Last Week: $ +9.44

Year To Date: $ 9.44

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.