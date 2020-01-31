Select Page

Premier Boxing Champions on FS1: Ugas vs. Dallas Picks

Jan 31, 2020

Welterweight Bout: Mike Dallas Jr. (23-3-2) vs. Yordenis Ugas (24-2)

Luke Irwin: Dallas’s last four wins have come over boxers with a combined 19-75-7 record. Oof. Ugas via R4 TKO.

Vacant WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Championship: Fidel Maldonado Jr. (27-4-1) vs. Michel Rivera (17-0)

Luke: Rivera is a 21-year old phenom that is demolishing his opposition. Maldonado is still just 28 and a very, very solid test in his own right. It’s a definite step up for Rivera, but I think he’s up to the task after a little bit of back-and-forth. Rivera via UD.

Welterweight Bout: Jimmy Williams (16-3-2) vs. Jose Miguel Borrego (16-2)

Luke: Borrego via SD.

