Premier Boxing Champions on FOX: Williams vs. Rosario Picks

WBA Super/IBF World Junior Middleweight Championships: Julian Williams (c) (27-1-1) vs. Jeison Rosario (19-1-1)

Luke Irwin: Williams is getting a fairly easy first defense of his titles after toppling Jarrett Hurd. Rosario is a fine second-level fighter, maybe a fringe contender if you squint hard enough, but a split-decision over Jorge Cota isn’t exactly blistering momentum. Williams via R9 TKO.

Interim WBA World Junior Lightweight Championship: Chris Colbert (13-0) vs. Jezzrel Corrales (23-3)

Luke: Colbert has checked the boxes of an up-and-comer dispatching veterans. He had little trouble against Mario Briones, Alberto Mercado, and Miguel Beltran Jr. in his last three, but I think Corrales is a bridge too far. He’s too craft, too slick, and I think he’s one or two fights away for Colbert. Colbert will eventually beat Corrales of a fighter of his ilk, but not yet. Corrales via UD.