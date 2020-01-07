Date: July 23, 1988
Card:
Championship(s): IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship (Lockridge)
Venue: Arco Arena
Location: Sacramento, California
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Rocky Lockridge vs. Tony Lopez
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Jan 7, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: July 23, 1988
Card:
Championship(s): IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship (Lockridge)
Venue: Arco Arena
Location: Sacramento, California
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates
Share:
January 6, 2020
December 12, 2019
January 7, 2020
December 27, 2019