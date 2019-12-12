Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday December 13

11:00am: 2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships (FloGrappling)

12:00pm: UFC 245 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

12:00pm: 2019 Reno Tournament of Champions (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: 2019 Walsh Jesuit Ironman (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: UFC Seasonal Press Conference (ESPN+)

3:00pm: FITE in Focus: Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas (Fite.tv)

4:30pm: Max on Boxing: Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas Weigh-In (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

7:00pm: Fury Fighting Championships 40 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Brad Solomon vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr./Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Vaughn Alexander (DAZN)

7:30pm: Star Boxing: New England Explosion ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Season’s Beatings 4 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday December 14

2:00am: Road Fighting Championship 57 (DAZN)

7:00am: Brave 32 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00am: Enfusion 94 (EnfusionLive.com)

10:00am: 2019 UNI Open (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships (FloGrappling)

12:00pm: 2019 Reno Tournament of Champions (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Warrior Challenge MMA 39 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: Epic Sports: Pulev vs. Webster ($9.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: 2019 Walsh Jesuit Ironman (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Hafenkeilerei 8 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Ares Fighting Championship 1 (UFC Fight Pass)

3:00pm: Golden Contract Tournament: Light Heavyweight (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Long Island vs. Drexel (FloWrestling)

5:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

6:15pm: UFC 245 Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 37 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Wyatt Promotions: New Era Boxing Champs ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Lights Out Championship 6 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Chin Chek Boxing: Seasons Beatings ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC 245 Prelims (ESPN2)

8:00pm: Diego De La Hoya vs. Renson Robles/Cristian Baez vs. Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas (Facebook)

8:00pm: Chattanooga vs. Iowa State (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Terence Crawford/Richard Commey vs. Teofimo Lopez (ESPN)

10:00pm: UFC 245 (ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Sunday December 15

1:00am: UFC 245 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:15am: UFC 245 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00am: TATNEFT Cup World Finals ($3.99 EliteBoxing.tv)

11:00am: 2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships (FloGrappling)

12:00pm: 2019 Reno Tournament of Champions (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Contender Promotions Fight Federation 36 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Fight Card Entertainment: Takeover 2019 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: ESPN Battles ESPN+ PPV in our MAAAAIN EVENT OF THE WEEKEND!





1. UFC 245: Not one, not two, THREE TITLE FIGHTS, CURSE YOUR EYES!





2. Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Terence Crawford/Richard Commey vs. Teofimo Lopez: Pretty solid work by ESPN counterprogramming a mega UFC card with Bud Crawford on basic cable. Where was this Thanksgiving weekend, assholes?!





3. 2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships: Some of the best grapplers in the world, without those pesky gis!





4. Golden Contract Tournament: Light Heavyweight: Another weight-class from the Golden Contract tourney starts up.





5. UFC Seasonal Press Conference: Lots of big fights happening in the winter, let’s hope there’s no flying projectiles this time!





6. Brad Solomon vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr./Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Vaughn Alexander: It’s a showcase for Ortiz, but Friday is pretty barren.





7. UFC 245 Post-Fight Show: Three potential new champions and potentially a race riot! Should be great!





8. Diego De La Hoya vs. Renson Robles/Cristian Baez vs. Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas: Golden Boy’s Facebook cards usually turn out to be gems.





9. TATNEFT Cup World Finals: Some decent names on here, and the price point is pretty solid.





10. Ares Fighting Championship 1: A new MMA promotion debuts live on Fight Pass, featuring a damned solid card from Senegal. You can do a lot worse than Ildemar Alcantara in your main event.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Heavyweight Bout: Jerome Le Banner (85-24-2) vs. Vyacheslav Datsik (5-8) [TATNEFT Cup 2019 Finals]

4. 70kg Championship Tournament [TATNEFT Cup 2019 Finals]

3. Krush Super Featherweight Championship: Pettas Leona (c) (25-5-1) vs. Naoki Yamamoto (9-6-1) [Krush 109]

2. WKN World Super Middleweight Championshop: Yohan Lidon (c) (99-39-1) vs. Eduard Aleksanyan [La Nuit des Challenges XIX]

1. 75kg Bout: Aziz Kallah (54-9-1) vs. Kevin Hessling (12-4) [Enfusion 94]

BOXING

5. Super Middleweight Bout: Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Vaughn Alexander (15-3) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

4. Welterweight Bout: Brad Solomon (28-1) vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (14-0) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

3. Lightweight Bout: George Kambosos Jr. (17-0) vs. Mickey Bey (23-2-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. IBF World Lightweight Championship: Richard Commey (c) (29-2) vs. Teofimo Lopez (14-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBO World Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford (c) (35-0) vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-0-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (12-2) vs. Mike Perry (13-5) [UFC 245]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan (13-1) vs. Urijah Faber (35-10) [UFC 245]

3. UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (c) (18-4) vs. Germaine de Randamie (9-3) [UFC 245]

2. UFC Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (c) (21-4) vs. Alexander Volkanovsky (20-1) [UFC 245]

1. UFC Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (c) (15-1) vs. Colby Covington (15-1) [UFC 245]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Women’s Black Belt Featherweight Division [2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]

4. Men’s Black Belt Super-Heavyweight Division [2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]

3. Men’s Black Belt Middleweight Division [2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]

2. Men’s Black Belt Heavyweight Division [2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]

1. Men’s Black Belt Ultra-Heavyweight Division [2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Do banks make savings bonds for fourteen cents?! Asking for a friend. I’–HE’S getting desperate.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Richard Commey vs. Teofimo Lopez

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Terence Crawford over Egidijus Kavaliauskas

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 245

Upset of the Week: Ben Saunders over Matt Brown

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie