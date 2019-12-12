Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Friday December 13
11:00am: 2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships (FloGrappling)
12:00pm: UFC 245 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)
12:00pm: 2019 Reno Tournament of Champions (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: 2019 Walsh Jesuit Ironman (FloWrestling)
3:00pm: UFC Seasonal Press Conference (ESPN+)
3:00pm: FITE in Focus: Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas (Fite.tv)
4:30pm: Max on Boxing: Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas Weigh-In (ESPN2)
5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)
7:00pm: Fury Fighting Championships 40 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:30pm: Brad Solomon vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr./Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Vaughn Alexander (DAZN)
7:30pm: Star Boxing: New England Explosion ($14.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Season’s Beatings 4 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
Saturday December 14
2:00am: Road Fighting Championship 57 (DAZN)
7:00am: Brave 32 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
8:00am: Enfusion 94 (EnfusionLive.com)
10:00am: 2019 UNI Open (FloWrestling)
11:00am: 2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships (FloGrappling)
12:00pm: 2019 Reno Tournament of Champions (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: Warrior Challenge MMA 39 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
12:00pm: Epic Sports: Pulev vs. Webster ($9.99 Fite.tv)
1:00pm: 2019 Walsh Jesuit Ironman (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Hafenkeilerei 8 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
2:00pm: Ares Fighting Championship 1 (UFC Fight Pass)
3:00pm: Golden Contract Tournament: Light Heavyweight (ESPN+)
4:00pm: Long Island vs. Drexel (FloWrestling)
5:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)
6:15pm: UFC 245 Prelims (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 37 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Wyatt Promotions: New Era Boxing Champs ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Lights Out Championship 6 ($16.99 Fite.tv)
7:30pm: Chin Chek Boxing: Seasons Beatings ($14.99 Fite.tv)
8:00pm: UFC 245 Prelims (ESPN2)
8:00pm: Diego De La Hoya vs. Renson Robles/Cristian Baez vs. Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas (Facebook)
8:00pm: Chattanooga vs. Iowa State (FloWrestling)
9:00pm: Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Terence Crawford/Richard Commey vs. Teofimo Lopez (ESPN)
10:00pm: UFC 245 (ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
Sunday December 15
1:00am: UFC 245 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)
1:15am: UFC 245 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)
10:00am: TATNEFT Cup World Finals ($3.99 EliteBoxing.tv)
11:00am: 2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships (FloGrappling)
12:00pm: 2019 Reno Tournament of Champions (FloWrestling)
3:00pm: Contender Promotions Fight Federation 36 ($7.99 Fite.tv)
7:30pm: Fight Card Entertainment: Takeover 2019 ($16.99 Fite.tv)
Top-10 Viewing Options: ESPN Battles ESPN+ PPV in our MAAAAIN EVENT OF THE WEEKEND!
1. UFC 245: Not one, not two, THREE TITLE FIGHTS, CURSE YOUR EYES!
2. Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Terence Crawford/Richard Commey vs. Teofimo Lopez: Pretty solid work by ESPN counterprogramming a mega UFC card with Bud Crawford on basic cable. Where was this Thanksgiving weekend, assholes?!
3. 2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships: Some of the best grapplers in the world, without those pesky gis!
4. Golden Contract Tournament: Light Heavyweight: Another weight-class from the Golden Contract tourney starts up.
5. UFC Seasonal Press Conference: Lots of big fights happening in the winter, let’s hope there’s no flying projectiles this time!
6. Brad Solomon vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr./Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Vaughn Alexander: It’s a showcase for Ortiz, but Friday is pretty barren.
7. UFC 245 Post-Fight Show: Three potential new champions and potentially a race riot! Should be great!
8. Diego De La Hoya vs. Renson Robles/Cristian Baez vs. Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas: Golden Boy’s Facebook cards usually turn out to be gems.
9. TATNEFT Cup World Finals: Some decent names on here, and the price point is pretty solid.
10. Ares Fighting Championship 1: A new MMA promotion debuts live on Fight Pass, featuring a damned solid card from Senegal. You can do a lot worse than Ildemar Alcantara in your main event.
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. Heavyweight Bout: Jerome Le Banner (85-24-2) vs. Vyacheslav Datsik (5-8) [TATNEFT Cup 2019 Finals]
4. 70kg Championship Tournament [TATNEFT Cup 2019 Finals]
3. Krush Super Featherweight Championship: Pettas Leona (c) (25-5-1) vs. Naoki Yamamoto (9-6-1) [Krush 109]
2. WKN World Super Middleweight Championshop: Yohan Lidon (c) (99-39-1) vs. Eduard Aleksanyan [La Nuit des Challenges XIX]
1. 75kg Bout: Aziz Kallah (54-9-1) vs. Kevin Hessling (12-4) [Enfusion 94]
BOXING
5. Super Middleweight Bout: Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Vaughn Alexander (15-3) [Golden Boy on DAZN]
4. Welterweight Bout: Brad Solomon (28-1) vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (14-0) [Golden Boy on DAZN]
3. Lightweight Bout: George Kambosos Jr. (17-0) vs. Mickey Bey (23-2-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]
2. IBF World Lightweight Championship: Richard Commey (c) (29-2) vs. Teofimo Lopez (14-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]
1. WBO World Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford (c) (35-0) vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-0-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]
MMA
5. Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (12-2) vs. Mike Perry (13-5) [UFC 245]
4. Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan (13-1) vs. Urijah Faber (35-10) [UFC 245]
3. UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (c) (18-4) vs. Germaine de Randamie (9-3) [UFC 245]
2. UFC Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (c) (21-4) vs. Alexander Volkanovsky (20-1) [UFC 245]
1. UFC Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (c) (15-1) vs. Colby Covington (15-1) [UFC 245]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5. Women’s Black Belt Featherweight Division [2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]
4. Men’s Black Belt Super-Heavyweight Division [2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]
3. Men’s Black Belt Middleweight Division [2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]
2. Men’s Black Belt Heavyweight Division [2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]
1. Men’s Black Belt Ultra-Heavyweight Division [2019 IBJJF World No-Gi Championships]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Do banks make savings bonds for fourteen cents?! Asking for a friend. I’–HE’S getting desperate.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Richard Commey vs. Teofimo Lopez
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Terence Crawford over Egidijus Kavaliauskas
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 245
Upset of the Week: Ben Saunders over Matt Brown
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie
