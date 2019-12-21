UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie Picks

Featherweight Bout: Chan Sung Jung (15-5) vs. Frankie Edgar (22-7-1)

Luke Irwin: Brian Ortega was on deck for the Zombie, but after he pulled out, here comes the ultimate wildcard, Frankie by-god Edgar. Lightweight? Featherweight? Bantamweight? Frankie is on board. This is a game-changer for Zombie because while Ortega is a hell of a fighter, but Edgar is even more dangerous, because he’s completely versatile. No matter who you match him up against, Frankie Edgar will give you a hell of a time. Until Max Holloway was defeated, Frankie was one of the only fighters that took him the distance, and really gave him everything he could, because Edgar is all pressure, all heart, and all motion. He’s quicker than most, he’s shiftier than most, and he doesn’t get in trouble. Zombie isn’t the fighter he was once, the South Korean military robbed him of being a potential world champion, and neither is Edgar, but Frankie can avoid getting into serious trouble from Jung in brutal violence or craft submissions. Edgar via UD.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Aleksandar Rakic (12-1) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (16-4)

Luke: Oezdemir went from phenom to gatekeeper pretty easily, but it’s not unfair. He was never the same after fighting DC. No shame in it, but it was what it was. Rakic’s size and speed are something to behold and can cover ground like a grizzly. He might get exposed eventually, but so far in his run, I’m sold. Rakic via R2 TKO.

Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (9-2) vs. Doo Ho Choi (14-3)

Luke: The two most exciting Korean fighters in the world are on this card. The one is in the main event, the other is here, The Korean Super Boy, ready to dish some damage. “Air” Jourdain is a hell of a fighter, but Super Boy brings the violence like none other. Choi via R1 KO.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Da Un Jung (12-2) vs. Mike Rodriguez (10-4)

Luke: This could very well be our fight of the night. These are strikers, and both have a decent grappling game that can avoid them being finished if they’re on the ground. I think they slug and slug until after fifteen minutes, we’re due for a rematch. Rodriguez via SD.

Middleweight Bout: Jun Yong Park (10-4) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (11-3)

Luke: Both of these fellas love to punch folks in the head. This is either going to tear the roof off, or both strikers will be tentative of the other. Like L*wis vs. N*annou, but hopefully not the worst thing ever. I’ll guess the former, and with Park’s actual submission game, he can capitalize if he scores a quick knockdown of Barriault. Park via R3 Submission.

Bantamweight Bout: Kyung Ho Kang (16-8) vs. Liu Pingyuan (13-6)

Luke: After starting his career 1-3, Liu has ralled and put together a solid career. Kang’s been in the UFC since the Fuel TV days, where he made his debut. He’s looked decent in his time, but Kang has faced a wide-array of UFC fighters and has come out on top more times than not. In Liu’s last bout, he got his lights turned out by a Jonathan Martinez knee, handing him his first loss in six years. Kang for your rebound fight is a tough draw. Kang via R1 Submission.