WBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete (c) (29-1) vs. Francisco Horta (20-3-1)

Luke Irwin: Horta’s a fine club fighter, but he’s only had one fight over eight rounds, and he won by majority decision. Navarrete’s a killer. He can knock you out in the early rounds, or in the twelfth, and he’ll bring pressure every single round. Navarrete via R6 KO.

IBF World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Jerwin Ancajas (c) (31-1-2) vs. Miguel Gonzalez (31-2)

Luke: This is Ancajas’s EIGHTH title defense of his IBF title. He’s been the champ for over three years. It’s truly becoming a title associated with one man. Gonzalez will be game, he’s a fine technical boxer, but he just doesn’t have the horses to keep up with Ancajas. Ancajas via R10 TKO.

Featherweight Bout: Alfredo Mejia Vargas (14-2-3) vs. Miguel Marriaga (28-3)

Luke: Marriaga, the three-time world title contender has won three straight by finish since losing to Vasyl Lomachenko in 2017, it looks like he’s making a run towards maybe one last title shot. Marriaga via R6 TKO.

