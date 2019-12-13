Top Rank on ESPN: Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas Picks

WBO World Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford (c) (35-0) vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-0-1)

Luke Irwin: Kavaliauskas has been built up for a while, has held the NABF Welterweight title for a couple years, but I’d like to see a fighter go up against maybe the best boxer in the world with a little more steam than a draw against Ray Robinson at the ECW Arena. Crawford via R6 TKO.

IBF World Lightweight Championship: Richard Commey (c) (29-2) vs. Teofimo Lopez (14-0)

Luke: Unlike our challenger in the main event, Lopez has been built very well and is absolutely ready for a title shot. This is going to rule. Commey is going to look for an early KO to stun and try to overpower his less-experienced challenger. if Lopez can withstand an early rush, he has plenty of dynamite in his hands to fight back with. Lopez via R11 TKO.

Featherweight Bout: Michael Conlan (12-0) vs. Vladimir Nikitin (3-0)

Luke: HOOO BOY! Olympics rivalry re-ignited! In the 2016 Olympics, Nikitin defeated Mike Conlan and Chatchai Butdee, with both camps filing complaints afterwards regarding his wins. He had to withdraw, but claimed a bronze medal. Now Conlan gets his second crack at him. Conlan via R8 TKO.