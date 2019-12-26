Select Page

The Betting Window for December 27-29

Posted by | Dec 26, 2019 | ,

The Betting Window for December 27-29
By: |

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can enjoy the Christmas spirit by being entitled and waiting for karmic points “to your goodness” by doing something for “a different ethnicity than I am“.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Gervonta Davis -3500 over Yuriorkis Gamboa ($50)
  • Fedor Emelianenko -125 over Quinton Jackson ($5)
  • Lorenz Larkin -500 over Neita Nakamura ($10)
  • Michael Chandler -365 over Sidney Outlaw ($30)
  • Goiti Yamauchi -325 over Daron Cruickshank ($5)

Gamboa is still a mighty tough veteran who can give anyone a tough time and can beat anyone in a good day. but Davis is a killer who just barnstormed through the junior lightweight division, never going past the eighth round in his contests. Gamboa will test him like few before him, but Davis hasn’t even hit his prime yet.

Chandler was supposed to fight Benson Henderson, however, Bendo had to pull out, and we’re left with *checks notes* Sidney Outlaw? Yeah, gonna lay pretty heavy here.

Last Week: $ -17.22
Year To Date: $ -147.16

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: The Betting Window for December 27-29



Related Posts

The Livest Dog at UFC 245: Alexander Volkanovski

The Livest Dog at UFC 245: Alexander Volkanovski

December 13, 2019

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Dec 4/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Dec 4/19

December 4, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

December 21, 2019

UFC DC Prelim Breakout Star: Bryce Mitchell

UFC DC Prelim Breakout Star: Bryce Mitchell

December 6, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino