The Betting Window for December 27-29

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can enjoy the Christmas spirit by being entitled and waiting for karmic points “to your goodness” by doing something for “a different ethnicity than I am“.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Gervonta Davis -3500 over Yuriorkis Gamboa ($50)

Fedor Emelianenko -125 over Quinton Jackson ($5)

Lorenz Larkin -500 over Neita Nakamura ($10)

Michael Chandler -365 over Sidney Outlaw ($30)

Goiti Yamauchi -325 over Daron Cruickshank ($5)

Gamboa is still a mighty tough veteran who can give anyone a tough time and can beat anyone in a good day. but Davis is a killer who just barnstormed through the junior lightweight division, never going past the eighth round in his contests. Gamboa will test him like few before him, but Davis hasn’t even hit his prime yet.

Chandler was supposed to fight Benson Henderson, however, Bendo had to pull out, and we’re left with *checks notes* Sidney Outlaw? Yeah, gonna lay pretty heavy here.

Last Week: $ -17.22

Year To Date: $ -147.16

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.