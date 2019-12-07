WBC World Middleweight Championship: Jermall Charlo (c) (29-0) vs. Dennis Hogan (28-2-1)

Luke Irwin: After getting absolutely robbed against Jaime Munguia, Hogan moves up a weight class and gets another crack at gold. Hogan gave Jaime Munguia everything he could handle and should have won that fight and that championship. Charlo is bigger, stronger, and hits harder, can he bring his game up to Charlo, too? Not seeing it. Charlo via UD.

Interim IBF World Junior Featherweight Championship: Marlon Tapales (33-2) vs. Ryosuke Iwasa (26-3)

Luke: HOOO BOY is this going to crack. Tapales has been a buzzsaw lately, and cares not for when he finishes you. Early, late, makes no difference. Iwasa also has some serious power, but can also be a little chinny. He’ll trade back and forth, but I think Tapales catches him. Tapales via R10 TKO.

Interim WBA World Middleweight Championship: Chris Eubank Jr. (28-2) vs. Matt Korobov (28-2-1)

Luke: Korobov always comes to play, and Eubank may have missed the boat with big middleweight and super middleweight bouts when he was in his 20s. Now, in his thirties, three of his latest four opponents are Korobov, George Groves, and James DeGale. Looks like he’s ready to go big time, here. Eubank Jr. via UD.

