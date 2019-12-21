Select Page

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX: Harrison vs. Charlo II Picks

Posted by | Dec 21, 2019 | ,

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX: Harrison vs. Charlo II Picks
By: |

WBC World Junior Middleweight Championship: Tony Harrison (c) (28-2) vs. Jermell Charlo (32-1)

Luke Irwin: Charlo underestimated Harrison pretty brutally in their first contest, and Harrison handed it to him with nonstop pressure and crisp combos, awarding him his first career loss and taking his title. Charlo clearly had no answers for Harrison and was unprepared for what Harrison brought that night. Fool me once. I heavily doubt Charlo comes unprepared this time around. Charlo is still more talented than Harrison, and with a sharper focus and better gameplanning, he’s got enough to get it done. Charlo via UD.

Heavyweight Bout: Efe Ajagba (11-0) vs. Iago Kiladze (26-4-1)

Luke: Unfortunately, this was supposed to be Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Liborio Solis, but due to Solis’s visa issues, where we friggin are. This is a showcase for Ajagba, and now he gets a co-main spot on network TV. Ajagba via R6 TKO.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Premier Boxing Champions on FOX: Harrison vs. Charlo II Picks



Related Posts

Max Holloway Scouting Report

Max Holloway Scouting Report

December 9, 2019

Matt Brown Scouting Report

Matt Brown Scouting Report

December 9, 2019

The Betting Window for December 20-22

The Betting Window for December 20-22

December 18, 2019

Germaine de Randamie Career Earnings

Germaine de Randamie Career Earnings

December 15, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino