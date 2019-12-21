Premier Boxing Champions on FOX: Harrison vs. Charlo II Picks

WBC World Junior Middleweight Championship: Tony Harrison (c) (28-2) vs. Jermell Charlo (32-1)

Luke Irwin: Charlo underestimated Harrison pretty brutally in their first contest, and Harrison handed it to him with nonstop pressure and crisp combos, awarding him his first career loss and taking his title. Charlo clearly had no answers for Harrison and was unprepared for what Harrison brought that night. Fool me once. I heavily doubt Charlo comes unprepared this time around. Charlo is still more talented than Harrison, and with a sharper focus and better gameplanning, he’s got enough to get it done. Charlo via UD.

Heavyweight Bout: Efe Ajagba (11-0) vs. Iago Kiladze (26-4-1)

Luke: Unfortunately, this was supposed to be Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Liborio Solis, but due to Solis’s visa issues, where we friggin are. This is a showcase for Ajagba, and now he gets a co-main spot on network TV. Ajagba via R6 TKO.