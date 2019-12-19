Select Page

Fight of the Day: Igor Vovchanchyn vs. Mirko Cro Cop

Posted by | Dec 19, 2019 | ,

Fight of the Day: Igor Vovchanchyn vs. Mirko Cro Cop
By: |

Date: August 10, 2003
Card: PRIDE Total Elimination 2003
Championship(s):
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Igor Vovchanchyn vs. Mirko Cro Cop



Related Posts

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

December 8, 2019

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Dec 4/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Dec 4/19

December 4, 2019

Fight of the Day: Akebono vs. Remy Bonjasky

Fight of the Day: Akebono vs. Remy Bonjasky

December 13, 2019

Fight of the Day: Buakaw Banchamek vs. Masato

Fight of the Day: Buakaw Banchamek vs. Masato

November 22, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino