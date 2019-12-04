Date: October 1, 2008
Card: K-1 World MAX 2008 Finals
Championship(s): K-1 World MAX 2008 Championship
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Artur Kyshenko vs. Masato
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Dec 4, 2019 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: October 1, 2008
Card: K-1 World MAX 2008 Finals
Championship(s): K-1 World MAX 2008 Championship
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
December 2, 2019
November 10, 2019
November 27, 2019
November 12, 2019