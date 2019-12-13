Select Page

Fight of the Day: Akebono vs. Remy Bonjasky

Posted by | Dec 13, 2019 | ,

Fight of the Day: Akebono vs. Remy Bonjasky
By: |

Date: September 25, 2004
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix Final Elimination
Championship(s):
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Akebono vs. Remy Bonjasky



Related Posts

Tony Ferguson to Challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov in April

Tony Ferguson to Challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov in April

November 30, 2019

Fight of the Day: Gerry Cooney vs. Larry Holmes

Fight of the Day: Gerry Cooney vs. Larry Holmes

November 20, 2019

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Featherweights: Dec 13/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Featherweights: Dec 13/19

December 11, 2019

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Dec 6/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Dec 6/19

December 6, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino