Top Rank on ESPN: Herring vs. Roach Jr. Picks

WBO World Junior Lightweight Championship: Jamel Herring (c) (20-2) vs. Lamont Roach Jr. (19-0-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

Luke Irwin: Easily the most competitive title fight of the entire weekend. Roach gobbled up every secondary WBO title he could. These two are definitely more tactical than guns-a-blazin’, so we’re going the distance, here. Roach could very well become world champion, but I don’t think it’ll be here. He’s only 24, but he needs a little more seasoning to overcome a well-rounded talent like Herring. Herring via UD.

Heavyweight Bout: Kubrat Pulev (27-1) vs. Rydell Booker (26-2)

Luke: Pulev’s second bout in the U.S., and for an ESPN+ card, Pulev as a co-main is a damned solid get. Easy showcase win for Pulev on American TV. Pulev via R4 TKO. Please don’t kiss anyone after, Kubes.

Middleweight Bout: Esquiva Falcao (24-0) vs. Manny Woods (16-8-1)

Luke: Woods has gotten stopped in three of his last four. C’mon, now. Falcao via R1 TKO.

