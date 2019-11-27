The Betting Window for November 29-December 1

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can have too much time and too much of an R&D department to create a monstrosity that shouldn’t exist.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Cecilia Braekhus -2500 over Victoria Noelia Bustos ($50)

Alexander Besputin -225 over Radzhab Buatev ($5)

Carl Frampton -3000 over Tyler McCreary ($30)

Akeem Ennis Brown -250 over Philip Bowes ($5)

Zolani Tete -250 over John Riel Casimero ($10)

Unless your last name is Taylor or Shields, I’m picking The First Lady and I’m laying heavy.

Buatev has only been in one ten-rounder in his career, and in title fights, I always look to who has a heavy advantage in logging rounds, that being Besputin in this case. I expect him to pour it on late.

Last Week: $ -3.60

Year To Date: $ -105.35

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.