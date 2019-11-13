Select Page

The Betting Window for November 15-17

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can afford to walk around in a HAZMAT suit 24/7 to avoid being the unluckiest person in the world!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Ronaldo Souza +175 over Jan Blachowicz ($10)
  • Paul Craig +220 over Mauricio Rua ($5)
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade -260 over Renan Barao ($20)
  • Lee McGregor +155 over Ukashir Farooq ($15)
  • Andrew Maloney -2250 over Elton Dharry ($50)

This certainly isn’t the Jacare of old, but Blachowicz isn’t the Blachowicz of old, either, and I was stunned to find him as big of a dog as he is. I think he has enough in the tank to bank a win, here.

It brings me no joy picking against Shogun, especially on a short-notice opponent, but a +220 line is too juicy against a guy who can get Rua in a submission at a moment’s notice.

Last Week: $ +3.40
Year To Date: $ -124.91

