Matchroom Boxing: KSI vs. Logan Paul II Picks

Cruiserweight Bout: KSI vs. Logan Paul

Luke Irwin: Can it be to the death? Welp, Vegas has Paul as the favorite, so let’s ride this stupid-ass wave out. Paul via SD.

WBO World Super Middleweight Championship: Billy Joe Saunders (c) (28-0) vs. Marcelo Estaban Coceres (28-0-1)

Luke Irwin: Different continent, same weak-ass Billy Joe opponents. I’m so happy he’s taking a backseat to the gong show. Saunders via UD.

Junior Featherweight Bout: Hugo Berrio (28-7-1) vs. Ronny Rios (31-3)

Luke: After knocking out Baby De La Hoya, handing Diego his first pro loss, Rios has a little momentum, and another win or two gets him in title contention. Rios via R7 TKO.