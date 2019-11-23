Golden Boy on DAZN: Cancio vs. Alvarado II Picks

WBA World Junior Lightweight Championship: Andrew Cancio (c) (21-4-2) vs. Rene Alvarado (31-8)

Luke Irwin: These two tangled in December of 2015, and it ended in eighth round with a KO win over Cancio. Since then, Alvarado has reeled off a couple decent wins, but Cancio has certainly not gotten any worse. For better or worse for themselves, these two tend to go for it. Cancio via R8 TKO.

WBA World Featherweight Championship: Can Xu (c) (17-2) vs. Manny Robles III (18-0)

Luke: On paper, neither of these two have eye-popping knockout numbers, but more recently, they’ve both been finding their hands heavier. I think we get a finish, here. Robles is also 25, same as Xu, but he doesn’t have any signature wins, and yes, he was a legit secondary champion in the NABF, he’ll bounce back from this. Xu via R8 TKO.

Welterweight Bout: Eddie Gomez (23-3) vs. Rashidi Ellis (21-0)

Luke: When they met in December of 2016, Ellis put down Gomez with a first-round knockout, dropping him twice. It might not end that suddenly, but I’ve got Ellis still coming out on top. Ellis via R4 TKO.