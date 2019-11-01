Select Page

Fight of the Day: Mike Bernardo vs. Peter Aerts

Date: October 18, 1996
Card: K-1 Star Wars ’96
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Hall
Location: Yokohama, Japan

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Mike Bernardo vs. Peter Aerts



