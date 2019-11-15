Date: October 14, 2004
Card: Pride Bushido 5
Championship(s):
Venue: Osaka Castle Hall
Location: Osaka, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Mauricio Rua vs. Yasuhito Namekawa
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Nov 15, 2019 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: October 14, 2004
Card: Pride Bushido 5
Championship(s):
Venue: Osaka Castle Hall
Location: Osaka, Japan
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
November 12, 2019
November 1, 2019
October 30, 2019
November 3, 2019