Date: May 31, 1994
Card: Pancrase: Road to the Championship 1
Championship(s):
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Frank Lobman vs. Ken Shamrock
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Nov 11, 2019 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: May 31, 1994
Card: Pancrase: Road to the Championship 1
Championship(s):
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
October 16, 2019
November 7, 2019
November 4, 2019
October 22, 2019