The Betting Window for October 18-20

Scott Fitzgerald -260 over Ted Cheeseman ($15)

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov -700 over Luis Collazo ($50)

Artur Beterbiev +105 over Oleksander Gvozdyk ($5)

Dominick Reyes -170 over Chris Weidman ($20)

Jeremy Stephens -115 over Yair Rodriguez ($10)

I don’t want to say Weidman is washed, but his coat has never looked shinier and his ears have never been fluffier.

After Rodriguez’s dickhead behavior during and after his last bout with Stephens, accusing Stephens of basically being a punk and quitting, Jeremy’s going to come out with fury. That could cost him if he’s too hot-headed, but I think he’ll reign it in and have hyper-focus.

Last Week: $ -6.92

Year To Date: $ -193.26

