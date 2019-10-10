Select Page

The Betting Window for October 11-13

Posted by | Oct 10, 2019 | ,

The Betting Window for October 11-13
By: |

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can afford an absolute virtuoso for 162 games spanning April to October, and your one-eyed cousin when it turns late.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Jessica McCaskill -1200 over Erica Anabella Farias ($20)
  • Mackenzie Dern -150 over Amanda Ribas ($20)
  • Cub Swanson +135 over Kron Gracie ($5)
  • Dmitry Bivol -3500 over Lenin Castillo ($50)
  • Eryk Anders -155 over Gerald Meerschaert ($5)

I’m coming in heavy on Dern, and unfortunately, so is she, probably.

Meerschaert lives and dies by the submission, and while Anders’s sub game won’t earn him the win, his defense, strength, and well-rounded ability means he’ll be able to defend enough and let his heavy hands take him to a win.

Last Week: $ -23.29
Year To Date: $ -186.34

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: The Betting Window for October 11-13



Related Posts

Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook: Cuadro vs. Diaz Picks

Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook: Cuadro vs. Diaz Picks

September 20, 2019

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker – Sept 24/19

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker – Sept 24/19

September 24, 2019

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker – Sept 25/19

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker – Sept 25/19

September 26, 2019

UFC 243: Post-fight Press Conference Live Stream

UFC 243: Post-fight Press Conference Live Stream

October 6, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino