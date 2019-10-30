Select Page

The Betting Window for November 1-3

Posted by | Oct 30, 2019 | ,

The Betting Window for November 1-3
By: |

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can coach your fighters on looking past their current opponent, which always works out and has neve, ever backfired!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Saul Alvarez -500 over Sergey Kovalev ($30)
  • Jorge Masvidal -175 over Nate Diaz ($5)
  • Kelvin Gastelum -200 over Darren Till ($10)
  • Katie Taylor -3000 over Christina Linardatou ($50)
  • Derrick Lewis EVEN over Blagoi Ivanov ($5)

Canelo and Kovy are ships in the night. One on their way down the ocean, one on the way up, if not already at his prime. If we’re talking 2019 Canelo vs. 2014 Kovalev, we’re talking. Unfortunately, we’re not, and this could get ugly.

Linardatou is a very good boxer and a legit world champion, but she’s only faced real P4P competition one time, getting completely waxed by Delfine Persoon. Taylor is that caliber, and probably better.

Last Week: $ +39.50
Year To Date: $ -133.84

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: The Betting Window for November 1-3



Related Posts

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: September Update

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: September Update

October 4, 2019

UFC 244 Pick 'Em Contest

UFC 244 Pick &#039;Em Contest

October 28, 2019

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Oct 25/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Oct 25/19

October 25, 2019

Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 22/19

Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Oct 22/19

October 22, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino