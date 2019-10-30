The Betting Window for November 1-3

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can coach your fighters on looking past their current opponent, which always works out and has neve, ever backfired!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Saul Alvarez -500 over Sergey Kovalev ($30)

Jorge Masvidal -175 over Nate Diaz ($5)

Kelvin Gastelum -200 over Darren Till ($10)

Katie Taylor -3000 over Christina Linardatou ($50)

Derrick Lewis EVEN over Blagoi Ivanov ($5)

Canelo and Kovy are ships in the night. One on their way down the ocean, one on the way up, if not already at his prime. If we’re talking 2019 Canelo vs. 2014 Kovalev, we’re talking. Unfortunately, we’re not, and this could get ugly.

Linardatou is a very good boxer and a legit world champion, but she’s only faced real P4P competition one time, getting completely waxed by Delfine Persoon. Taylor is that caliber, and probably better.

Last Week: $ +39.50

Year To Date: $ -133.84

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.