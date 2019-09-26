The Betting Window for September 27-29

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can be so amazing at journalism, you can transport through the afterlife for scoops!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Patricio Freire -160 over Juan Archuleta ($10)

Gunnar Nelson +105 over Gilbert Burns ($5)

Lina Lansberg +325 over Macy Chiasson ($5)

David Benavidez -1100 over Anthony Dirrell ($50)

Errol Spence Jr. -850 over Shawn Porter ($30)

Nelson and Burns are both grappling aces that have successfully brought their BJJ to mixed martial arts, it should be an absolute barnburner of a match if both bring their grappling chops. This is one of those fights where they’re so evenly-matched, I was gonna take whomever was the underdog.

I’ve said this previously, but unless Amanda Nunes or Cyborg is one of the fighters, I think the talent gap in WMMA is small enough, that any line over +300 is worth a gamble.

Last Week: $ +38.05

Year To Date: $ -188.63

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.