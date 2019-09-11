The Betting Window for September 13-15

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can be so far up your ass and lack any self-awareness you can release a game nobody wanted or asked for!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Justin Gaethje -200 over Donald Cerrone ($15)

Jeff Hughes -120 over Todd Duffee ($20)

Jim Crute -110 over Misha Cirkunov ($10)

Emanuel Navarrete -3000 over Juan Miguel Elorde ($50)

Jose Pedraza -125 over Jose Zepeda ($5)

TODDDUFFEEEEEE! The man, the myth, the legend. Nostalgia and Mike Russow-memeing aside, Duffee hasn’t been in the cage since December of 2015 when he got starched by Frank Mir. In terms of ring shape, Hughes has an incredibly edge, AND not only has Hughes had eight fights since Duffee ambled into the cage, he’s gone to the championship rounds in three of them, winning two. If he’s smart here, he makes Duffee last as long as possible in the cage, logging minutes and banking rounds.

Cirkunov’s chin has been tested in his past few fights, and it’s, uh, been found wanting, shall we say. Crute has the power, and the grappling chops to ward off Cirkunov.

Last Week: $ -32.77

Year To Date: $ -220.85

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.