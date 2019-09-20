Select Page

Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook: Cuadro vs. Diaz Picks

Sep 20, 2019

Junior Lightweight Bout: Jesus Cuadro (18-5) vs. Joseph Diaz (29-1)

Luke Irwin: Unbelievable mismatch here, as Diaz is being tuned up for a title challenge at 130lbs. Cuadras is limited, but he has a tough chin and won’t fold easily. Diaz via UD.

NABA Junior Featherweight Championship: Leonardo Baez (c) (16-2) vs. Edixon Perez (19-4)

Luke: Perez is 2-2 in his last four fights. The combined record of his two victories? That’d be 0-16. Baez via R6 TKO.

