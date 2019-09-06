Select Page

Fight of the Day: Jason High vs. Marius Zaromskis

Sep 6, 2019

Date: July 20, 2009
Card: DREAM 10
Championship(s): DREAM Welterweight Championship (Inaugural)
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan

