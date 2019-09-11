Select Page

Fight of the Day: Amanda Loewen vs. Cortney Casey

Posted by | Sep 11, 2019 | ,

Fight of the Day: Amanda Loewen vs. Cortney Casey
By: |

Date: July 7, 2012
Card: UFC Fan Expo Grappler’s Quest
Championship(s):
Venue: Mandalay Bay Convention Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Amanda Loewen vs. Cortney Casey



Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Alexander Karelin vs. Craig Pittman

Fight of the Day: Alexander Karelin vs. Craig Pittman

August 23, 2019

UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier Picks

UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier Picks

September 6, 2019

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 16/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 16/19

August 16, 2019

UFC 241 Pick 'Em Results

UFC 241 Pick &#039;Em Results

August 18, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino