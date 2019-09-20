Select Page

Fight of the Day: Albert Selimov vs. Vasyl Lomachenko

Posted by | Sep 20, 2019 | ,

Fight of the Day: Albert Selimov vs. Vasyl Lomachenko
By: |

Date: November 3, 2007
Card: World Boxing Championships Final
Championship(s): 57kg Final
Venue: UIC Pavilion
Location: Chicago, Illinois

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Albert Selimov vs. Vasyl Lomachenko



Related Posts

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Sept 13/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Strawweights: Sept 13/19

September 13, 2019

The Statistical Star of UFC 242: Curtis Blaydes

The Statistical Star of UFC 242: Curtis Blaydes

September 8, 2019

The Betting Window for September 6-8

The Betting Window for September 6-8

September 4, 2019

UFC 242 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC 242 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

September 7, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino