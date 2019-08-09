Top Rank on ESPN+: Sosa vs. Rhodes Picks

Junior Lightweight Bout: Haskell Lydell Rhodes (27-3-1) vs. Jason Sosa (22-3-4)

Luke Irwin: This is your new headliner after a hotel ornament fell on Carl Frampton’s hand. It’s not…a great main event. Sosa’s last two losses came to Lomachenko, no shame there, and a very thin majority decision to Yuriorkis Gamboa. Sosa is still only 31, and Rhodes isn’t in Sosa’s league. This is still a showcase for Sosa. Sosa via R8 TKO.

Middleweight Bout: Edgar Berlanga (11-0) vs. Gregory Trenel (11-4-2)

Luke: 11 fights. 11 wins. 11 first-round T/KOs. Berlanga is going to be a star very, very soon. Berlanga via R1 TKO.