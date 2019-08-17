Top Rank on ESPN: Navarrete vs. De Vaca Picks

WBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete (c) (27-1) vs. Francisco De Vaca (20-0)

Luke Irwin: Despite his pretty record, De Vaca isn’t in the same area code of Navarrete. His best win is, I don’t even know….a UD over a 17-5-2 Jesus Serrano? He has no big wins, no secondary titles, and is now running up against the best junior featherweight in the world. Navarrete via R6 TKO.

Welterweight Bout: Aslanbek Kozaev (33-2-1) vs. Chris van Heerden (27-2-1)

Luke: Well, one of these chaps are due for a step up for a secondary title to be on deck for a world title shot. van Heerden’s last loss was in 2015 to Errol Spence after getting finished in the 8th of a ten-rounder. His win card is better, he hasn’t fought any cans since then, and I think he gets by, here. van Heerden via UD.

Featherweight Bout: Jessie Magdaleno (26-1) vs. Rafael Rivera (27-3-2)

Luke: Rivera’s only losses are to Leo Santa Cruz, Joet Gonzalez, and Joseph Diaz. However, he did go the distance with all of them. I think I can see a pattern, here. Magdaleno via UD.