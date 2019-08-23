Top Rank on ESPN: Kovalev vs. Yarde Picks

WBO World Light Heavyweight Championship: Sergey Kovalev (c) (33-3-1) vs. Anthony Yarde (18-0)

Luke Irwin: I’m giving Yarde a puncher’s chance with Kovy, and I’m picking him to win. He’s 36 and I’m taking that Eleider Alvarez as a pasting instead of a fluke, and Yarde is a bruiser. Yarde via R10 TKO.

WBC Silver Cruiserweight Championship: Ilunga Makabu (c) (25-2) vs. Aleksei Papin (11-0)

Luke: Since Papin has focused his efforts into boxing from kickboxing full-time, he’s been nigh unstoppable. This will be his toughest test to date, but I don’t foresee much of a problem, here. Papin via R9 TKO.

Heavyweight Bout: Dario German Balmaceda (19-17-2) vs. Evgeny Romanov (13-0)

Luke: Romanov via R3 KO.