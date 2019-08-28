The Betting Window for August 30-September 1

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can have the confidence to call out your spots like John Cena on gas station speed with a bullhorn!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Vasyl Lomachenko -1600 over Luke Campbell ($50)

Charlie Edwards -335 over Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar ($20)

Jessica Andrade -165 over Weili Zhang ($15)

Li Jungliang +230 over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos ($5)

Derrick Krantz -110 over Song Kenan ($10)

That Lomachenko line is a little high for my liking, and Campbell is a hell of a fighter, but I’d pick Lomachenko over any mammal and most species of sea life at this point.

Aguilar opened a lot of eyes after knocking out Andrew Selby in March, and while this is his first fight out of Mexico, and the lights might be too bright, the hombre can throw. Edwards certainly isn’t a puncher, but his technique is spot-on, and while he has been KO’d once, it was nearlyu three years ago, and he’s fought better and smarter since then. I think Aguilar comes out early guns-a-blazin’. Might even pick up a knockdown. Maybe two! But after that adrenaline dump, Edwards turns it on and starts taking rounds by the fistful and cruises. Aguilar isn’t in the late-round business.

Last Week: $ -20.79

Year To Date: $ -177.71

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.