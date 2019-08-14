The Betting Window for August 16-18

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can use your sway to sign a petition to have a stoned, snake-oil selling oaf host a presidential debate!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jessie Magdaleno -900 over Rafael Rivera ($25)

Daniel Cormier -145 over Stipe Miocic ($10)

Yoel Romero -155 over Paulo Costa ($10)

Emanuel Navarrete -3500 over Francisco De Vaca ($50)

Raphael Assuncao +150 over Cory Sandhagen ($5)

Look, I get it. Costa is an absolutely intoxicating fighter. 12-0 with 12 finishes, eleven by T/KO, including 4-0 in the UFC. But it is QUITE the jump from beyond washed Johny Hendricks and Uriah Hall to Yoel Romero. He’s never faced a wrestler like Romero, or even anyone two-to-three levels below Romero, and it feels like he needed one more step-up before Romero.

Despite his pretty record, De Vaca isn’t in the same area code of Navarrete. His best win is, I don’t even know….a UD over a 17-5-2 Jesus Serrano? He has no big wins, no secondary titles, and is now running up against the best junior featherweight in the world.

Last Week: $ +29.44

Year To Date: $ -156.92

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.