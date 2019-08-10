Golden Boy on DAZN: Orozco vs. Ortiz Jr. Picks

Welterweight Bout: Antonio Orozco (28-1) vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (13-0)

Luke Irwin: This is a big opportunity for Ortiz. Only 21 years old and only thirteen pro fights in, he’s headlining a big card. All 13 of his wins have been finishes, but I think Orozco can gut it out, probably with a few knockdowns, however. Ortiz via UD.

WBA International/NABF Bantamweight Championships: Joshua Franco (c) (15-1-1) vs. Oscar Negrete (18-2-1)

Luke: This is the third fight between the two, and the third in a row. The first bout, last October, was a split-draw, as close as they come. The second bout, in April, was a split-decision win for Franco, and now here we are, to possibly settle the score. Unless Negrete wins, then we’re probably looking at a fourth. This really is a coin flip. Franco via SD.

Junior Middleweight Bout: Jeremy Ramos (11-6) vs. Travell Mazion (14-0)

Luke: Ramos is cannon fodder for Travell, here. Mazion via R2 KO.