Date: December 19, 1993
Card: K-2 Grand Prix ’93
Championship(s):
Venue: Ryogoku Kokugikan
Location: Tokyo, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Lucia Rijker vs. Yuriko Okamoto
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Aug 30, 2019 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: December 19, 1993
Card: K-2 Grand Prix ’93
Championship(s):
Venue: Ryogoku Kokugikan
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates
Share:
August 23, 2019
August 9, 2019
August 27, 2019