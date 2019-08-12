Select Page

Fight of the Day: Ernesto Hoost vs. Mirko Cro Cop

Posted by | Aug 12, 2019 | ,

Fight of the Day: Ernesto Hoost vs. Mirko Cro Cop
By: |

Date: December 5, 1999
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix Final
Championship(s): K-1 World Grand Prix Title
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Ernesto Hoost vs. Mirko Cro Cop



Related Posts

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jul 15/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jul 15/19

July 15, 2019

Fight of the Day: Cung Le vs. Wanderlei Silva

Fight of the Day: Cung Le vs. Wanderlei Silva

July 23, 2019

Valentina Shevchenko Career Earnings

Valentina Shevchenko Career Earnings

August 11, 2019

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 9/19

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 9/19

August 9, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino