Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday July 26

6:00am: Thunderdome 31 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
9:00am: 2019 Mid-Summer Mat Bash (FloWrestling)
11:00am: UFC 240 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)
2:00pm: Matchroom on DAZN Weigh-Ins (DAZN)
3:15pm: 2019 Oleg Karavaev International Tournament (FloWrestling)
5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
6:00pm: UFC 240 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)
8:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 57 (UFC Fight Pass)
10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 72 (AXS)

Saturday July 20

3:00am: 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Japan ($9.99 Fite.tv)
5:00am: Eternal MMA 46 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
6:00am: Adam Kaoullas vs. Ben Kite/Matt Sheehan vs. Quintin Carey ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)
6:00am: Jai Opetaia vs. Nikolas Charalampous/Daniel Lewis vs. Wade Ryan ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)
7:00am: Kunlun Fight 81 ($5.99 Fite.tv)
9:00am: 2019 Mid-Summer Mat Bash (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2019 Pan American Games: Taekwondo (ESPN3)
2:40pm: 2019 Pan American Games: Taekwondo Medal Rounds (ESPN3)
3:00pm: 2019 Pan American Games: Boxing (ESPN3)
3:00pm: PBC Countdown: Arreola vs. Glownacki (Fox)
3:15pm: 2019 Oleg Karavaev International Tournament (FloWrestling)
5:30pm: Fight To Win 119 (FloGrappling)
6:00pm: Iron Tiger Fight Series 88 (FloCombat)
6:30pm: UFC 240 Prelims (ESPN+)
7:30pm: 2019 Pan American Games: Boxing (ESPN3)
8:00pm: UFC 240 Prelims (ESPN)
9:00pm: Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunez/Roman Martinez vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (Showtime)
9:00pm: Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Maurice Hooker/Guillaume Frenois vs. Tevin Farmer (DAZN)
9:00pm: Rise Fighting Championships 4 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: UFC 240 (Pay-Per-View)

Sunday July 28

1:00am: UFC 240 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)
1:00am: RIZIN 17 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
3:00am: 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Japan ($9.99 Fite.tv)
8:00am: EFN 15 (EliteBoxing.tv)
9:00am: 2019 Mid-Summer Mat Bash (FloWrestling)
9:00am: Freestyle Cage Fighting 58 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
10:00am: 2019 Pan American Games: Taekwondo (ESPN3)
2:40pm: 2019 Pan American Games: Taekwondo Medal Rounds (ESPN3)
3:00pm: 2019 Pan American Games: Boxing (ESPN3)
3:15pm: 2019 Oleg Karavaev International Tournament (FloWrestling)
7:30pm: 2019 Pan American Games: Boxing (ESPN3)

Top-10 Viewing Options: It’s kinda tough to get excited about fights after what transpired last weekend, isn’t it? Is it just me? Ugh.

  1. UFC 240: It’s really a three-fighter card. Holloway, Edgar, Cyborg. The rest are decent-to-good fighters that can definitely impress on a PPV card.

  2. Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunez/Roman Martinez vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa: Davis and Nunez are absolute bombers, even at a lower weight-class. Someone is going down. My pick for fight of the weekend.

  3. Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Maurice Hooker/Guillaume Frenois vs. Tevin Farmer: Double title fight, including a unification headliner. Absolutely love this card.

  4. RIZIN 17: Their lightweight grand prix is going to be tons of fun. Some disappointing kickboxing from this card, however.

  5. Fight To Win 119: Last week’s F2W offering was much more loaded, but isn’t that just the charm of Fight To Win?? They can have a title-loaded, superstar-plastered card and come back with another consistent card just a week later. Magical!

  6. Legacy Fighting Alliance 72: Niced balanced card from LFA this week. Also, I have no idea why, but I very much enjoy watching Anthony Birchak fight, since the UFC until now. Also, middleweight desperately needs from fresh blood, which the main event could provide.

  7. 2019 Pan-American Games: Pan-Ams offer a huge variety of combat sports, including boxing, taekwondo, judo, karate, and wrestling. If you’re a combat sports heaven, the Pan-Ams can scratch every inch you can have.

  8. 2019 Oleg Karavaev International Tournament: This is THE tournament to watch if you’re a fan of Greco-Roman wrestling.

  9. Kunlun Fight 81: Andy Ristie headlines a …decent, I suppose, offering from Kunlun Fight. The tournament should be interesting, but aside from that, a meh effort.

  10. UFC 240 Post-Fight Show: WILL WE HAVE A NEW FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION?! WILL CYBORG’S DOWNFALL CONTINUE?!?! No, probably not. But still, stranger shit has happened in the cage.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 67kg Catchweight Bout: Daiki Watabe vs. Hideki [RIZIN 17]

4. 62kg Catchweight Bout: Hikaru Machida vs. Taiga (21-8-1) [RIZIN 17]

3. 75kg World Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Saiyok Pumpanmuang (250-52-1) vs. Zheng Zhaoyu [Kunlun Fight 81]

2. 75kg World Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Dzianis Zuev (23-11) vs. Jiao Fukai [Kunlun Fight 81]

1. 70kg Bout: Andy Ristie (47-5-1) vs. Kong Lingfeng [Kunlun Fight 81]

BOXING

5. Lightweight Bout: Jezzrel Corrales (23-2) vs. Ladarius Miller (19-1) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

4. Lightweight Bout: Roman Martinez (30-3-3) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (29-2) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

3. IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship: Tevin Farmer (c) (29-4-1) vs. Guillaume Frenois (46-1-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBA Super World Junior Lightweight Championship: Gervonta Davis (c) (21-0) vs. Ricardo Nunes (21-2) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

1. WBC/WBO World Junior Welterweight Championships: Jose Carlos Ramirez (c) (24-0) vs. Maurice Hooker (c) (26-0-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Lightweight Grand Prix Qualifying Bout: Ali Abdulkhalikov (7-0) vs. Tatsuya Kawajiri (36-13-2) [RIZIN 17]

4. Lightweight Grand Prix Qualifying Bout: Johnny Case (25-6-1) vs. Satoru Kitaoka (42-19-9) [RIZIN 17]

3. Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (11-2) vs. Niko Price (13-2) [UFC 240]

2. Women’s Featherweight Bout: Cris Cyborg (20-2) vs. Felicia Spencer (7-0) [UFC 240]

1. UFC Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (c) (20-4) vs. Frankie Edgar (23-6-1) [UFC 240]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 180lb Black Belt Judo Bout: Adam Moyerman vs. Arthur Parshyn [Fight To Win 119]

4. 190lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Jonavin Webb vs. Tye Murphy [Fight To Win 119]

3. 175lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Dylan Royce vs. Gesias Cavalcante [Fight To Win 119]

2. 220lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Tex Johnson vs. Tim Spriggs [Fight To Win 119]

1. Fight To Win Black Belt Welterweight No-Gi Championship: Vagner Rocha (c) vs. JT Torres [Fight To Win 119]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: After yet another drubbing at the pay window, I’m wondering if I can move to Argentina with a 150 credit score.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunes
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Tevin Farmer over Guillaume Frenois
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Showtime Championship Boxing
Upset of the Week: Kyle Stewart over Erik Koch
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

