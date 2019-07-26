Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday July 26

6:00am: Thunderdome 31 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00am: 2019 Mid-Summer Mat Bash (FloWrestling)

11:00am: UFC 240 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Matchroom on DAZN Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

3:15pm: 2019 Oleg Karavaev International Tournament (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

6:00pm: UFC 240 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 57 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 72 (AXS)

Saturday July 27

3:00am: 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Japan ($9.99 Fite.tv)

5:00am: Eternal MMA 46 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:00am: Adam Kaoullas vs. Ben Kite/Matt Sheehan vs. Quintin Carey ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)

6:00am: Jai Opetaia vs. Nikolas Charalampous/Daniel Lewis vs. Wade Ryan ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)

7:00am: Kunlun Fight 81 ($5.99 Fite.tv)

9:00am: 2019 Mid-Summer Mat Bash (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 Pan American Games: Taekwondo (ESPN3)

2:40pm: 2019 Pan American Games: Taekwondo Medal Rounds (ESPN3)

3:00pm: 2019 Pan American Games: Boxing (ESPN3)

3:00pm: PBC Countdown: Arreola vs. Glownacki (Fox)

3:15pm: 2019 Oleg Karavaev International Tournament (FloWrestling)

5:30pm: Fight To Win 119 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Iron Tiger Fight Series 88 (FloCombat)

6:30pm: UFC 240 Prelims (ESPN+)

7:30pm: 2019 Pan American Games: Boxing (ESPN3)

8:00pm: UFC 240 Prelims (ESPN)

9:00pm: Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunez/Roman Martinez vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (Showtime)

9:00pm: Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Maurice Hooker/Guillaume Frenois vs. Tevin Farmer (DAZN)

9:00pm: Rise Fighting Championships 4 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC 240 (Pay-Per-View)

Sunday July 28

1:00am: UFC 240 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:00am: RIZIN 17 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

3:00am: 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Japan ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00am: EFN 15 (EliteBoxing.tv)

9:00am: 2019 Mid-Summer Mat Bash (FloWrestling)

9:00am: Freestyle Cage Fighting 58 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00am: 2019 Pan American Games: Taekwondo (ESPN3)

2:40pm: 2019 Pan American Games: Taekwondo Medal Rounds (ESPN3)

3:00pm: 2019 Pan American Games: Boxing (ESPN3)

3:15pm: 2019 Oleg Karavaev International Tournament (FloWrestling)

7:30pm: 2019 Pan American Games: Boxing (ESPN3)

Top-10 Viewing Options: It’s kinda tough to get excited about fights after what transpired last weekend, isn’t it? Is it just me? Ugh.

1. UFC 240: It’s really a three-fighter card. Holloway, Edgar, Cyborg. The rest are decent-to-good fighters that can definitely impress on a PPV card.

2. Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunez/Roman Martinez vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa: Davis and Nunez are absolute bombers, even at a lower weight-class. Someone is going down. My pick for fight of the weekend.

3. Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Maurice Hooker/Guillaume Frenois vs. Tevin Farmer: Double title fight, including a unification headliner. Absolutely love this card.

4. RIZIN 17: Their lightweight grand prix is going to be tons of fun. Some disappointing kickboxing from this card, however.

5. Fight To Win 119: Last week’s F2W offering was much more loaded, but isn’t that just the charm of Fight To Win?? They can have a title-loaded, superstar-plastered card and come back with another consistent card just a week later. Magical!

6. Legacy Fighting Alliance 72: Niced balanced card from LFA this week. Also, I have no idea why, but I very much enjoy watching Anthony Birchak fight, since the UFC until now. Also, middleweight desperately needs from fresh blood, which the main event could provide.

7. 2019 Pan-American Games: Pan-Ams offer a huge variety of combat sports, including boxing, taekwondo, judo, karate, and wrestling. If you’re a combat sports heaven, the Pan-Ams can scratch every inch you can have.

8. 2019 Oleg Karavaev International Tournament: This is THE tournament to watch if you’re a fan of Greco-Roman wrestling.

9. Kunlun Fight 81: Andy Ristie headlines a …decent, I suppose, offering from Kunlun Fight. The tournament should be interesting, but aside from that, a meh effort.

10. UFC 240 Post-Fight Show: WILL WE HAVE A NEW FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION?! WILL CYBORG’S DOWNFALL CONTINUE?!?! No, probably not. But still, stranger shit has happened in the cage.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 67kg Catchweight Bout: Daiki Watabe vs. Hideki [RIZIN 17]

4. 62kg Catchweight Bout: Hikaru Machida vs. Taiga (21-8-1) [RIZIN 17]

3. 75kg World Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Saiyok Pumpanmuang (250-52-1) vs. Zheng Zhaoyu [Kunlun Fight 81]

2. 75kg World Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Dzianis Zuev (23-11) vs. Jiao Fukai [Kunlun Fight 81]

1. 70kg Bout: Andy Ristie (47-5-1) vs. Kong Lingfeng [Kunlun Fight 81]

BOXING

5. Lightweight Bout: Jezzrel Corrales (23-2) vs. Ladarius Miller (19-1) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

4. Lightweight Bout: Roman Martinez (30-3-3) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (29-2) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

3. IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship: Tevin Farmer (c) (29-4-1) vs. Guillaume Frenois (46-1-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBA Super World Junior Lightweight Championship: Gervonta Davis (c) (21-0) vs. Ricardo Nunes (21-2) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

1. WBC/WBO World Junior Welterweight Championships: Jose Carlos Ramirez (c) (24-0) vs. Maurice Hooker (c) (26-0-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Lightweight Grand Prix Qualifying Bout: Ali Abdulkhalikov (7-0) vs. Tatsuya Kawajiri (36-13-2) [RIZIN 17]

4. Lightweight Grand Prix Qualifying Bout: Johnny Case (25-6-1) vs. Satoru Kitaoka (42-19-9) [RIZIN 17]

3. Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (11-2) vs. Niko Price (13-2) [UFC 240]

2. Women’s Featherweight Bout: Cris Cyborg (20-2) vs. Felicia Spencer (7-0) [UFC 240]

1. UFC Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (c) (20-4) vs. Frankie Edgar (23-6-1) [UFC 240]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 180lb Black Belt Judo Bout: Adam Moyerman vs. Arthur Parshyn [Fight To Win 119]

4. 190lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Jonavin Webb vs. Tye Murphy [Fight To Win 119]

3. 175lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Dylan Royce vs. Gesias Cavalcante [Fight To Win 119]

2. 220lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Tex Johnson vs. Tim Spriggs [Fight To Win 119]

1. Fight To Win Black Belt Welterweight No-Gi Championship: Vagner Rocha (c) vs. JT Torres [Fight To Win 119]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: After yet another drubbing at the pay window, I’m wondering if I can move to Argentina with a 150 credit score.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunes

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Tevin Farmer over Guillaume Frenois

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Showtime Championship Boxing

Upset of the Week: Kyle Stewart over Erik Koch

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer