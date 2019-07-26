The Betting Window for July 26-28

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can afford a bus ticket to the Giants’ training camp and try out for a spot at wideout!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Max Holloway -400 over Frankie Edgar ($25)

Cristiane Justino -700 over Felicia Spencer ($30)

Tevin Farmer -2500 over Guillaume Frenois ($35)

Yuriorkis Gamboa -385 over Roman Martinez ($5)

Niko Price +255 over Geoffrey Neal ($5)

You probably won’t find a bigger Frankie Edgar fan than myself. He does not deserve this. At all. If the judges would have just given him ONE of those Bendo decisions, he probably would have been happily retired by now! Alas, here we are. Max doesn’t have the raw killshot power that Ortega does, so I don’t see Edgar getting slept again, Holloway’s finishes come from his neverending energy and flurry of activity. In Edgar, he has a fighter who’s the same way. However, it’s 2019, not 2012, and while I’d adore a fight between the two in their primes, and despite Holloway dropping his last bout to Dustin Poirier, I’d take Holloway against just about anyone, including Frankie.

There’s certainly an argument to be made that once an unstoppable fighter faces their first defeat, and in such a brutal fashion, they may never be the same again. It’s happened. It happened to Tyson, it happened to Ronda, it’s happened to Prince Naseem, and countless others. It may happen to Cyborg. However, I think there’s so much raw talent in Justino, that even at 50%, she still dominates every featherweight woman in the world not named Amanda Nunes, who’s on a tear not seen since perhaps Iron Mike’s heyday. She may not look as ferocious as before, but she can coast on talent and strength alone.

Last Week: $ -33.50

Year To Date: $ -216.24

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.