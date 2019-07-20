Select Page

The Betting Window for July 19-21

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can be on the cutting edge of technology to ma–JESUS CHRIST!!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Dillian Whyte -500 over Oscar Rivas ($20)
  • Steven Peterson +135 over Alex Caceres ($10)
  • Sam Alvey +140 over Klidson Farias ($10)
  • Caleb Plant -1600 over Mike Lee ($40)
  • Ben Rothwell -190 over Andrei Arlovski ($20)

If Alvey-Farias turns into a firefight, I can’t bet against Smilin’ Sam. He’ll be a grinning, bloody mess, but he comes out a victor pretty often in those situations.

I don’t trust Arlovski against most mammals these days, as well as several types of plants. Rothwell is well-rounded and tough enough not to get put out by Arlovski, and can pretty much control where the fight goes.

Last Week: $ -15.00
Year To Date: $ -182.74

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

