The Betting Window for August 2-4

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can afford plane rides to be an asshole to women just as you’re getting set to stand trial for being an asshole to women!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jim Miller -185 over Clay Guida ($15)

Anthony Fowler -1100 over Brian Rose ($50)

Mickey Gall +105 over Salim Touahri ($10)

Lucie Pudilova +130 over Antonina Shevchenko ($5)

Scott Holtzman -360 over Dong Hyun Ma ($20)

Even in his prime, Clay was never the most technically gifted fighter. He would just sort of come at you until you fell. Both Guida and Miller are far past their best days, but Miller’s grappling and jiu-jitsu is going to neutralize Guida’s zombie-style.

Both Shevchenko and Pudilova are coming off of losses against veteran opponents that will gladly ugly up a fight to get to their game. In Shevchenko’s case, it was Roxy Modaferri. In Pudilova’s case, it was Liz Carmouche. Unlike her sister, Antonina is a very light striker, and I feel she’s the favorite on name alone to hook some easy bets.

Last Week: $ +6.16

Year To Date: $ -210.08

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.