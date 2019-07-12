Golden Boy on DAZN Picks

WBC World Junior Featherweight Championship: Rey Vargas (c) (33-0) vs. Tomoki Kameda (36-2)

Luke Irwin: These two actually met as amateurs ten years ago, with Vargas taking the win. Also, Kameda is only 27, but he hasn’t held a world title since he was 23 and has failed in both chances to get it back. 38 professional fights, how many chances will Kameda have left? Vargas isn’t the punishing finisher he was in his early-to-mid 20s, but he’s evolving his game, as great athletes do. Vargas via UD.

Interim WBA World Featherweight Championship: Diego De La Hoya (21-0) vs. Ronny Rios (30-3)

Luke: Depending on your thoughts on Randy Caballero, this will be Oscar’s baby boy’s toughest test, as Rios has been everywhere and done everything, and a true co-main event spot on a major card for Diego. I think Ronny gives him everything he can handle, but Diego’s raw skill prevails. De La Hoya via MD.

Vacant WBA Continental Americas Featherweight Championship: Joet Gonzalez (22-0) vs. Manuel Avila (23-1-1)

Luke: This will be a coming-out party of sorts for the hard-hitting 25-year old featherweight. Gonzalez via R6 KO.